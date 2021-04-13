Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected at times, especially near freshly plowed fields. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility from blowing dust. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will occur mostly in areas near freshly plowed fields. Winds will be from the northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. &&