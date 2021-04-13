YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to 10 structure fires in the last 12 days, most required more than one station's firefighters on scene.
"Our call volume is really on pace with last year, it's just an odd end of March, first part of April for us as far as structure fire or significant fires," said Deputy Chief, Joel Byam.
There's no real explanation for the increase in structure fires, a lot have been truly accidental said Byam.
Although accidents do happen, the windy weather conditions don't help.
"If the wind wasn't blowing and the same building burned, it wouldn't have caused as much damage," said Byam.
Many structure or residential fires start from the controlled burning of crops or debris that then spread said Byam.
It's important to watch for windy weather and to not leave the fire unattended until it's fully out.
To help combat the increase in structure fires, the Yakima County Fire District 5 received a drone earlier this year.
Its thermal capabilities help locate burning fires or firefighters on the scene.
Byam said this drone ensures safety for firefighters and a better way to protect our neighbors, especially during the upcoming grass fire season.
"It's going to be a really good thing for the fire district, a really good thing for our neighbors, and the uses for it are really endless," said Byam.
To prevent fires from starting, make sure to annually clean your chimney, keep a close eye on house appliances, and never leave food cooking unattended.