YAKIMA, WA - The one-way dual language program, starting next fall, aims to close the educational gap between English and Spanish-speaking learners.
"100 percent of our students were born to be successful, this program is right there, it's going to help our students get there," said Barge-Lincoln Elementary School principal, Hector Mendez.
This program allows students to learn in their primary language while building their English skills throughout elementary school.
Before, Barge-Lincoln elementary transitioned all its students to English learning by the 3rd grade, ready or not.
"That has provided a big disservice to our students because some of our students need another year or two," said Mendez.
Mendez said this program is long overdue and the community finally spoke up.
When registering for kindergarten, families can choose between Adams, Barge-Lincoln, Garfield, and Martin Luther King Jr. elementary schools for this program.
Before registration, families should know if their child is ready for kindergarten.
According to a survey, Yakima School District kindergarten teachers hope to see their entering students be able to recognize and write their name, hold a pencil correctly, listen and follow directions, and count to at least ten.
Ideally, these kindergarteners will be fluent in both languages by the time they graduate high school said, Mendez.
Registration and testing questions can be found online.