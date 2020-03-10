New family-fun section to be added to Kennewick Community Education

KENNEWICK, WA - Historically, Kennewick Community Education has been geared for adults. Now, the program coordinator is adding a new section in the fall with a focus on kids.
For more than 30 years, the Kennewick School District (KSD) has offered personal and professional development classes for everyone in our community.
Kennewick Community Education (KCE) offers evening, weekend and online classes for adults. The program offers almost 500 courses.
The classes range from technology to cooking. Now, KCE want parents to learn along with their children.
The program coordinator, Laurie Thompson, said those classes will most likely cover topics like cooking and arts and crafts. She said they are looking to add a section for family-fun.
"So we want parents of school aged to be able to bring their kids in and join us in some of these classes," Thompson said.
Classes around the holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, will also be available.
Kennewick Community Education is recruiting for instructors and class content. Anyone who is interested in teaching is encouraged to reach out to Laurie Thompson at the KSD Administration Center.
People interested in KCE courses are encouraged to register online at communityed.ksd.org, in person at KSD Administration Center or by mail to Community Education, 1000 W. 4th Ave. Kennewick, WA, 99336. Some classes are free while others include a fee starting at $15.