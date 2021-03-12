New family-owned cafe opens in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - A family-owned business is brewing with some Puerto Rican style inspired dishes and flavors.
Even though, Shade Cafe has only been open since last week, owners and employees said they are happy to see the community come out and give them a try.
Originally, the idea was to start a hot chocolate bar. Now, it's grown into a coffee shop with mixed sodas and food.
Sidney Smith, the co-owner of Shade Cafe, said they put a log of thought into their business, including the name.
"It kind of concise with our dermatology clinic. Shade in generally, just keeping your skin healthy, but then, also 'we got you covered.' Because, we have a range of options here, we got the coffees. We have different sodas," Smith said.
Smith's mom and their chef are from Puerto Rico. With a Latino family line, some of their spices and flavors are Puerto Rican-inspired.
"Our way of cooking all based on that. That's how they grew up. I love it. So, it's just great," Smith said.
They make things like coffee, sandwiches and wraps. Vegetarian options are also available. Jacquelyn Dobson, the manager at Shade Cafe said their fixed red bulls have been a hit.
"And, I think people who are trying our coffee are going, 'Oh, wow that is really good and coming back for that too," Dobson said.
Smith said they are also working on creating more in-house pastries.
"Currently, we have our savory muffin, which is really good. We are also working on our different blended red bulls, as well as, iced red bulls. Currently, we have a bunch of signature sodas, and we have our signature coffee as well," Smith said.
They also plan to feature local artists.
"There's plenty of people in town that are very talented. We want to see if there is possibly some local t-shirt makers or different artists that have their own merchandise or photos, things like that," Smith said.
With months of planning, owners and employees are just happy to be open.
"It's kind of like, 'Oh my goodness just a few months ago, we were looking at two by fours and this place was so different,' And now, it's like, 'Woah, people are in here that we get to serve now.' It is really exciting to see all of those ideas finally in practice and like o.k, I had this idea months ago and now its like right in front of me," Dobson said.
Shade Cafe is open on Mondays through Fridays from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. They are located at 1299 Fowler Street in Richland next to DermaCare of Tri-Cities.