New hair salon barbershop a dream come true for Indiana men

PASCO, WA - If you have not had the chance to get your hair cut since the pandemic started, a new hair salon and barbershop wants to help.

When two men took over a shop on West Lewis Street in Pasco, they gutted the place and made it their own.

Back in 2007, Zhamo wanted to enroll in cosmetology school, but because of economy circumstances he was not able to. Four years later, Zhamo and Luis moved from Indiana to Washington where Zhamo had the opportunity to enroll in school.

"Then after that, that is when he helped me and inspired me to enroll into school as well," Luis said.

Together, they worked in several beauty shops around Pasco to gain experience and learn the business model.

"There is a lot of people from other beauty salons and barbershops that help us and gave us advice on how the business is run and how the business benefits the whole community," Luis said.

Luis said they have been trying to open their own salon for the past two years.

"And then for one reason or another, we had something stop us from opening," Luis said.

Because of COVID-19, beauty salons closed for about six months. After the governor gave the green light to reopen, Luis said that is when they finally decided to start their own business.

"We offer services for every single member of the family. We offer haircuts for girls, boys, mom, dad. Coloring, waxing, every single service that you can imagine and you want to get," Luis said.

Kids haircuts start at $18. For adults, they charge $20.

The owners are launching a new program called "A-B Cuts." Meaning that every school quarter, ten students with grades between A's and B's will have the chance to get a free haircuts.

For more you information, you can call Zhamo's Beauty Salon and Barbershop at (509) 547-8230.