New health center to open to help address the health care shortage in the Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, WA - A new clinic is coming to Kennewick to help address the health care shortage in the Tri-Cities.
There's already one Miramar Health Clinic in Pasco and two pediatric dental clinics in Kennewick. The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is opening another clinic in Kennewick. Their mission is to go where there is a need, and they found that need in Kennewick.
"If there is ever a question of should I go there or should I not go there. We want you here, and we will serve you at a high level," Matt Davy, with Yakima Valley Farm Worker, said.
Davy said there is more than 36,000 people in the Tri-Cities that do not have access to health care, and they want to help.
"We can really see anybody regardless of the ability to pay. We can take Medicaid, Medicare. We can take private insurance. Even if folks come here without insurance, we can work with them and help them get access to that," Davy said.
This project has been in the works since before the pandemic started.
"I think pandemic or no pandemic we will be in a stronger place as far as supporting the community at the end of the day," Davy said.
This is the first building in the area where the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic will offer several services on top of primary care.
"So, we will have medical. We will have dental. We will have a pharmacy. We will have behavioral health, dietitians," Davy said.
They will start out with seven medical providers, but they hope to grow that number to fifteen over time.
"When it is all said and done, somewhere around 70 to 75 actual people working here to support the care process," he said.
The new Miramar Health Clinic of Kennewick will provide around 32,000 appointments annually. It is set to open May 10, 2021.