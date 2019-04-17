New Jersey officer almost hit by car during traffic stop

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J.- Police in New Jersey are calling for people to slow down after one of their officers is nearly hit during a traffic stop.
In the video captured from the officer's body camera on Sunday, you can see the officer's cruiser get clipped by a passing vehicle just as the officer is stepping out.
The officer acted quickly and got out of the way without any injuries.
The passing vehicle remained on scene, and no one in that vehicle was injured either.
Police say the close call is an opportunity to remind drivers to slowdown and move over when they see emergency vehicle on the shoulder.