New Kennewick bridal shop helps ladies fulfill their dreams

KENNEWICK, WA - A new bridal shop opened this month in Kennewick and their goal is to help women fulfill their dreams.
Something that makes Chantelle's Bridal and Formal Boutique different is the owner wants to help you to feel at home when you come to visit the shop.
"We want them to feel comfortable and loved. We want them to feel like they are safe when they are trying on these amazing gowns," the owner, Janice Roxstrom said.
Roxstrom moved from the west coast to the Tri-Cites area to retire after being in the bridal business for seven years, but soon after arriving, she was not ready to hang up her dress up just yet.
"And, then I ended up having a stroke, and then when I got out of the hospital from that, the first thing I did was go back to the computer and started looking up wedding gowns, again," Roxstorm said.
That's when her husband said it was time to open Chantelle's back up.
"It is just amazing being with ladies that are trying to make their dreams come true. It is such an unusual type of business. I t is so important to people. It's an honor to be able to participate in that part of their lives," she said.
They carry five different brands including, Moonlight and Watter Bridal. They also carry shoes, jewelry and Quinceañera dresses.
"To be honest, I am being really particular in what I am bringing in," Roxstorm said.
She said they just want to help ladies fulfill their dreams.
"Sometimes, they don't look like they don't want them to look, but there is a lots of things we can do to make them look better, you know, change their straps or whatever it is," she said.
They hope all their customers feel at home and safe while shopping.
Chantelle's Bridal and Formal Boutique is closed on Sunday and Monday, but they are open on the other days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. With COVID-19, they are focusing on appointments only.
They are located at 3801 S Zintel Way B110, #B110 in Kennewick.