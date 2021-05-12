OLYMPIA, WA - Governor Inslee signed Senate Bill 5172 in Yakima yesterday which gives farm workers overtime pay.
By 2022, farm workers will get overtime pay after 55 hours. In 2023 they'll get overtime pay after 48 hours, and by 2024 workers will get overtime pay after 40 hours.
Washington and Oregon have the highest agricultural wage rate in the nation. Because of this, farm employers are concerned that this new bill could leave them with less ability to pay their workers the overtime pay.
"In Washington, we've had an average rate of two farms per day shutting down." says Bre Elsey from the Washington Farm Bureau.
"Before this bill, COVID affected our farms profits, now, farm employers might not be able to keep up with paying the overtime pay to workers in a state with already high wages." continues Elsey.
On the other hand, Victoria Ruddy, the Northwest Regional Director for the United Farm Workers Union, says this bill is a huge win.
"Since 1938, farm workers have been excluded from the Fair Labor Standard Act." says Ruddy.
In 1938, Southern politicians sought to exclude farm workers, who were mostly Black at the time, from overtime rights. Now, 99% of Washington's farm workers are Latino.
"It's as unfair now as it was in 1938." says Ruddy. "Farm workers have one of the toughest jobs. They're often faced with wage theft, sexual harassments on the job, exposed to toxic chemicals and pesticides while at work, and are disproportionately more likely to get sick or get injured, even be killed, while at work.
She continued, "So I say to them that this isn't about economics this is about whether or not farm workers are equals and that they deserve to get paid overtime."
Some farm employers are concerned about if they'll be able to afford paying workers time and a half for overtime hours. Which leaves them curious about perhaps buying machines to do the work that a worker would do.
"But the average cost of an anaerobic digester that helps with dairy and gas emission is 2 million dollars." says Elsey.
Which is why Elsey advocates farm employers should have financial flexibility to purchase these machines in order to keep up with production, continuing viability in a global market.
While the law does not go into affect until next year, Ruddy is hopeful that this can make some fair changes for farm workers.
"The human body should not be working manual labor 60-70 hours a week." which Ruddy says is about the average for farm workers, ""Farm workers deserve a living wage and shouldn't have to work 70 to 80 hours in order to just sustain themselves and their families. I believe they deserve to earn a living wage within a 40 hour workweek."