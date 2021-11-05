PASCO, WA - If you are one of those people who is looking for ways to save time, a local librarian said the new app helps your library experience move faster and easier.
The app is called My Library. It is available for IOS from the Apple App Store and for Andriod from Google Play.
You can search for books and other materials in the library collection.
You can scan the ISBN barcodes of books, wherever books are found, like Walmart or a bookstore to see if they are in the library's collection.
You can also leave your library card at home and use the app to check out materials in the library.
You can view your checkouts and holds.
"I love this app. It is like having the library in my pocket everywhere I go. When I go to Barnes and Noble and I see a book I like, sometimes I buy them there, but honestly, I just scanned the ISBN number and request it from the library if it is available," Carmen Schaben with Mid-Columbia Libraries, said.
You can renew library materials. Link all family members' accounts to easily see when items are due or ready to pick up.
And find the nearest library, see their open hours and find events and classes to attend.
All their branches have contact-less curbside pickup and the West Pasco Branch has a curbside window.
The library cards are free and so is the app.
If you need help, you can come into any Mid-Columbia Library.