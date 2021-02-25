New podcast and vlog to help local youth

TRI-CITIES, WA - A local nonprofit is starting a new podcast and vlog to help youth talk about COVID-19 and other struggles they face in our community.
Cushions is a local nonprofit that started just before COVID-19, and they are revamping. They are starting a new podcast and vlog led by youth for youth.
Cushions was created out of tragedy. A few years ago, Chris Snapp, the founder lost his son.
"It created a desire in me to work with local kids both at risk youth. Just kids out there in the community that needed something new to do," Snapp said.
Volunteers said they are excited to see what the youth makes with their creativity.
"It's going to bring the youth a new beginning, a new distraction that they can be a part of and have it be a positive outcome," Angela Whitesell, volunteer with Cushions said.
Cushions is partnering with Fuse. Fuse has a studio where they plan to start the first podcast and vlog.
"It will be teens interviewing other local teens, talking about the area we live in, talk about some of the struggles they face, talk about COVID, talk about what they would hope to see in the future, you know, a new place, a new hang out for all the kids," Snapp said.
This is the first time Bella is able to be a part of something like this. She tells me she is excited to help lead the team.
"I wanted to join Cushions to help people, well the kids with their troubles," Bella Barraga, youth executive board member with Cushions said.
The nonprofit started about a year ago, just before the pandemic hit, and now it's just not the same anymore.
"Getting kids to participate in video meetings was near impossible. So, we just kind of tumbled and struggled just like everyone else had," Snapp said.
Chris tells me they lost a huge number of their membership, and they are now going through another recruitment phase.
"We are hoping to reach some kids out there in the community that represent our diverse community that we have and get them to participate in our board, help lead our program. This program is all about the kids," Snapp said.
Snapp said you can be a part of the podcast by becoming a member of Cushions. They are hoping to gain more members and volunteers which will help move the nonprofit forward and allow them to help even more kids in our community.
For more information on how to join about Cushions, you can go to their Facebook page by clicking here.