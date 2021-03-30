YAKIMA, WA - As the need for blood donations remains high during the pandemic, the Red Cross created a new incentive for more people to donate.
Donate any time between April 1st and 15th, and you can win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500®. Throughout April, Donors will automatically be entered to win a 1,000 dollar e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
When the pandemic first hit, the Yakima Red Cross Blood Donation Center worried about meeting the need for blood said the Central and Southeastern Washington Red Cross executive director, Michele Roth.
"The way we deliver our mission is through our volunteers and our generous donors, that is absolutely how we survived this last year," said Roth.
Roth said she was surprised to see so many people step up to help.
"We wouldn't be able to do what we do without those volunteers and donors and they continue to come and amaze us," said Roth.
People can still donate blood even if they got the COVID-19 vaccination.
If you received a live attenuated vaccine, you need to wait two weeks until you can donate. The Yakima Red Cross Center staff ask people to bring in their vaccination card for verification.
With all the safety precautions in place, the Yakima Red Cross Center is only able to see 28 to 35 donors daily, far less than what they're used to.
"Throughout this past year, we have been able to meet the need and keep the supply up, but that only happens by the generosity of our donors," said Roth.
The Yakima Red Cross Center alone delivers blood to 22 hospitals in the region and nationally. They rely a lot more on their mobile drives to meet demand.
One blood donation can save three lives. Donors can even follow where their blood ends up using the Red Cross mobile app.
"When I see a blood donor, I know they're a lifesaver," said Roth.
Visit the Yakima Red Cross website to make an appointment. Call 1-800-733-2767 for further eligibility requirements.
LOCAL BLOOD DONATION OPTIONS:
Kennewick
4/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Joseph's Parish, 506 A. Garfield Street
4/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Kennewick Stake Pittsburg, 724 N Pittsburg St
Prosser
4/9/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn, 680 Wine Country Rd.
Richland
Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way – see RedCrossBlood.org for times
4/16/2021: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kadlec Healthplex, 1268 Lee Blvd
4/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Energy NW - Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr.
West Richland
4/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., LDS - Keene Bldg. - West Richland, 1307 Watkins Way
4/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Mayfield Gathering Place, 331 S 41st Ave
Cashmere
4/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Cashmere United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division Street
Chelan
4/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church Chelan, 206 North Emerson
Leavenworth
4/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., LDS - Leavenworth, 10170 Titus Road
Wenatchee
4/5/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Avenue, PO Box 1019
4/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Avenue, PO Box 1019
4/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pybus Market, 7 N Worthern Street
4/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Confluence Health, 820 North Chelan
East Wenatchee
4/19/2021: 1:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th NE
Pasco
4/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Riverview United Methodist Church, 4012 W Court Street
Ephrata
4/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ephrata Recreation Center, 112 Basin Street SW
Quincy
4/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 115 F Street SW
Ellensburg
4/13/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Hal Holmes Center, 209 N Ruby St
Bingen
4/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Insitu - Eagle Point, 901 E Columbia River Way
Brewster
4/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 17 NW Hospital Way
College Place
4/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 212 SW 4th
4/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 212 SW 4th
4/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 212 SW 4th
Walla Walla
4/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eastgate SDA Church, 380 N Tausick Way
4/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Marcus Whitman, 6 W Rose Street
4/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Avery Facility, 150 Avery
Selah
4/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center Selah, 216 South 1st Street
Union Gap
4/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., LaSalle High School, 3000 Lightning Way
Yakima
Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street – see RedCrossBlood.org for times
4/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., West Valley Fire Department, 10000 Zier Rd.
4/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Cheese Sandwich Day, 302 S 2nd Street
4/16/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 611 S. 44h Avenue