New Richland solar farm brings energy to hundreds of homes

RICHLAND, WA - After months of construction, the first utility-scale solar and battery project is finally powered up in the Tri-Cities.
The Horn Rapids Solar, Storage and Training project is expected to bring energy to hundreds of homes in Richland and bring people from across the country together.
The Horn Rapids Solar, Storage and Training project is a new energy project in Richland. It is Washington state's first utility scale, solar and battery storage.
"It has more than 11,000 new solar panels and it's paired with battery storage. So, it's the latest clean development for Energy Northwest," Kelly Rae with Energy Northwest said.
Rae said the Horn Rapid Solar panels will bring energy to hundreds of homes across Richland.
"So, what is really unique about it is a 20-acre project that provides four megawatts of direct electricity, which is enough power to power about 600 homes," Rae said.
The project also has one megawatt battery storage system that can provide energy to 150 homes for four hours. There is also a training aspect to the project.
"The training center is going to have a positive affect on our economy in terms of training solar, battery technicians and they come from all over the country to train here," Rae said.
The 20-arce project can be found on Horn Rapids Road in Richland. It was created in partnership with Tucci Energy Services, the City of Richland, Potelco Inc., the Department of Commerce and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
If you would like to learn more about the project, you can head to their website at energy-northwest.com.