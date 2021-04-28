New Spring Festival at Pasco Country Mercantile

PASCO, WA - For the first time ever, Country Mercantile is teaming up with other local businesses to host a Spring festival.
Country Mercantile is known for things like their local produce, gourmet food and fall festivals. But staff say it's time for a spring festival.
Country Mercantile is hosting their first ever spring festival May 1st at their Pasco location.
"You know we've never done this. We have a harvest festival every year. We've never done this in the spring. So, we are just going to see how it goes. It would be nice if it was an annual thing, but we are going to see what the public wants. If they come out and support. Then, hopefully we can do this every year," Monique Kaas, the manager with Country Mercantile said.
She said they will have carnival rides and will even be selling flowers.
"Well, we are so excited about the Country Mercantile. We are just trying to take advantage of some of this good spring weather. So, we decided that we have a little spring festival. Open up our rides. We can social distance and still have fun out the fresh air," she said.
The festival will be outside, and they have also invited six local food trucks, like Frost Me Sweet, Bobablastic and 18 Bones Urban BBQ to join the fun.
"There is plenty of room for social distance. We've got a huge area out there. You know for the most part, everybody that has come to our store is really doing well with this, as far as masking. We are just complying with where we are with the state and what we should be doing right now," she said.
You can still go inside Country Mercantile and shop around as well.
"So, we got lots of candies and goodies and sauces and chips and lots of good things to pick from. There is a little bit for everybody," she said.
She encourages you to come out and have a good time.
She said it cost $10 for unlimited rides and there is no entrance fee for their Spring Festival on May 1st.
The food and flower trucks will be there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the carnival rides will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.