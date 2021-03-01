New thrift shop to help Clean Sweeps and others

KENNEWICK, WA - As the pandemic continues, owners of a new thrift shop are doing everything they can to support local groups as well as groups around the world.
Tri-Cities Treasures is open. Their goal is to keep their prices low, so people can come in, get what they want and be able to afford it.
It is a dream come true for Terry Pooler, the co-owner of Tri-Cities Treasures, to finally open a thrift shop.
"This is something that she has wanted to do. It has taken four years to see it come into play, but we are finally here. Even in the midst of a pandemic, we felt like whatever we can do to try and be a blessing for the community. This is what we wanted to do," Shane Pooler, the co-owner of Tri-Cities Treasures and lead pastor of The Highway Church of God said.
They sell things like clothes, house-ware and toys. Owners say their goal is to keep the prices low.
"Her model is, 'It was donated to us, we want to give back.' So, we keep the prices really low to try to be a blessing to people," Shane said.
"So that, people can come in and get that item that they've been looking for and be able to afford it," Terry said.
Tri-Cities Treasure is a non-profit that supports different projects. Overseas, they support orphans in Kenya and Thailand. Locally, in the month of March, they partnered with Clean Sweeps.
"So, we've been donating blankets and shoes, hats and gloves, because they go out and give these things out to the community to the homeless. So, we've been trying to support that. So, any of those items that we get, we just passed them right along them," Shane said.
Every month, owners said they will support a different group.
"There is a huge need in our community whether it is food or whether it is clothing. Whatever the needs may be, it is huge right now. Going through a pandemic has really shown the needs that are around us," Terry said.
Owners said it is important for them to find ways to support those in need.
Tri-Cities Treasures is located at 2813 West Kennewick Avenue next to Safeway. For more information about their drop-off information and store hours, you can visit their Facebook page by clicking here.