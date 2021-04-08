New thrift store supports local vets and others

KENNEWICK, WA - A Kennewick new thrift store is giving back to local veterans and those experiencing homelessness.
The shelves at the Veteran Warehouse Thrift Store in Kennewick are filled with things like clothes, shoes and handbags. 90% of the profit made will go back out to the local Veterans and those experiencing homelessness.
Their goal is to prevent Veterans and people experiencing homelessness from falling through the cracks. Something, the executive director of the store, Thelbert Lawson, knows too well.
He said he is a Veteran himself, and he is a "fifty percenter." That's someone who is a Veteran that went to prison or has a felony on their record after returning from war and/or someone who has experienced homelessness.
"I did fall through the cracks. I did end up in bad places and I can never get back that time. That life is gone," Lawson said.
He said he does not want other Veterans to go through his same experience.
"It's not a place I want to send someone I wouldn't even send my worst enemy there. With that said, we shouldn't let our Veterans fall through the cracks and end up there. To me it's my heart and soul, this is my passion. I want to catch all the brothers and sisters before they end up doing something that they cannot come back from," Lawson said.
Lawson said he will go out of his way to help those who are struggling.
"We give them a list of three pairs of pants, three underwear, three socks, three shoes, three sweats, hats, gloves. They come in and find their size. They sign for it and away they go," he said.
The thrift store is open seven days a week.
"Because we believe that you just don't have problems during the work week, everyone can fall of and have a bad hair day any day of the week. There's homeless every day of the week," Lawson said.
If you want to lend a hand and help support our local Veterans and the new thrift store, you can do that by simply donating or shopping at the "Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store." They are located at 908 N Colorado St in Kennewick.