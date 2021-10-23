Nice Saturday and rainy week ahead of us

A series of weather systems will impact the region which began yesterday and into this next week. Lower elevation areas could receive up to 0.5 to an inch of rain while the mountain ranges could get about 1-3 inches.
There's a high wind watch in Walla Walla, Hermiston and Pendleton area.
Today through Monday night, an active weather pattern could potentially peak on Sunday with high wind for the Blue Mountains and the Grande Ronde Valley.
Today - a weak shortwave is upon us giving a westerly flow which will spread patchy light rain across the area. However, a powerful upper level low will be spinning off Washington and the British Columbia coast. This will then give us more rain on Sunday. A strong low-level jet will develop over the Blues Mountains with a very tight pressure giving us gusty winds.
The wind and upper low will weaken Sunday night.
Monday night there is a chance of rain of upper elevations.
Tuesday through Friday, a strong low pressure over the northeastern pacific will come Tuesday and another on Wednesday. This will bring us more periods of clouds and rain expected to continue at least until Friday.
The pressure gradient will stay tight which will bring us strong breezy conditions on Wednesday.