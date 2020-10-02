No decision made for Richland School District in-person learning

RICHLAND, WA - With many concerns about the safety of returning to schools in person, school boards across Washington state are deciding when to reopen.

After hours of discussion, the Richland School Board has not come to a decision yet regarding a return to the classroom for in-person learning.

On October 1st, the Richland School Board meeting was held with the intention of deciding what the remainder of the school year will look like.

Board President Rick Jansons said he would like to see more guidance from the Benton and Franklin Health District, the state and Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.

The guidance from the health department said schools can now reopen.

"I am quite a bit more cautious on moving forward based on what I've seen on the numbers and data from different places," Jansons said.

Other board members think the opposite saying the school district should reopen because of the guidance our local health department has given.

Board members did say they want more guidance from the health district first. They also would like our local COVID-19 numbers to go down before taking the next step.

To see the Richland School District's full board meeting agendas, you can go to their website at www.rsd.edu/district/school-board/board-agendas.