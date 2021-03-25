YAKIMA, WA - Instead of a full week-long spring break, Washington State University students have three days off that are spread out through this semester.
Students aren't able to take the much-deserved mental health break they need right now said the Association of Students at WSU president, Curtis Cohen.
"For a lot of students, it was more of an opportunity to just take a break and have a week of mental health and rest," said Cohen.
WSU wanted to decrease the chance of travel for students and staff. Cohen said many students just want to go home and spend time with their families.
"A lot of students don't party during spring break," said Cohen, "it allows students to be more productive after a week-long of healthy rest."
Cohen said he understands the intentions behind the decision but thinks it was made too early, and now it's too late for the school to backtrack.
"Students were expecting a spring break, it comes at a good time when students start getting tired with school work," said Cohen.
WSU made these three 'rest days' sporadic throughout the semester and during the week, making it harder for student's and staff to travel. The last rest day is April 13th.
Nothing has changed for Centrahington University (CWU), they still have a full week for spring break.
"I'm definitely feeling for my friends and colleagues at other institutions that don't have that full spring break because it's so necessary right now," said the Association of Students at CWU, Mickael Candelaria.
Candeleria said he’s proud to be a part of an institution that prioritizes its students’ mental health.
Cohen said he hopes WSU will provide more mental health resources to help students get through this semester.
Having school during the week that would've been spring break, will not change the academic calendar. WSU's finals week will still be the first week in May.
Many WSU students have signed petitions to at least have some sort of hybrid, outdoor graduation ceremony this year.
“Graduating right now at a higher education institute is a pretty big accomplishment and we think there is a safe way for us to celebrate it," said Cohen.
Cohen said a hybrid graduation ceremony could be done but time is ticking for the administration to make that decision.