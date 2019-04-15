GRANGER, WA – On Friday, April 12 at 6:55 a.m., Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Cherry Hill Rd for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a ditch after gunshots were heard in the area.
Deputies arrived and found a vehicle in a ditch and a dead male in the driver's seat with an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives and evidence personnel were called out to investigate and process the crime scene.
The autopsy was performed Monday by the Yakima County Coroner’s Office. The dead person was not positively identified, and more work will need to be done to identify the body. Currently, no suspects have been identified in this case; however, detectives are actively working on leads.
If anyone has any information regarding this homicide, please call CrimeStoppers at (800) 248-9980 www.crimestoppersyakco.org or Detective Brian McIlrath at (509) 574-2550.