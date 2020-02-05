Non-profit collaborates with Washington State University to translate games for Spanish speakers

RICHLAND, WA - The collaboration started when an English professor from Washington State University partnered with non-profit Tri-City Area Gaming, also known as TAG.
TAG is a group of people who get together and play board games on a regular bases in the Tri-Cities. One of their top goals is to make gaming as inclusive as it can be.
Tri-City Area Gaming promotes critical thinking skills with community-building events and often hosts educational game nights with schools. During one of these events, a TAG member, noticed kids were translating the English instructions to their Spanish speaking parents.
"We know from the experience," Sara Quinn, co-founder of TAG said. "Because we play a lot of games, that sometimes the instructions of these games are not very clear. They are not very organized and they are in dense paragraphs."
TAG wanted to make new instructions, that were better organized and simple, without extra wording that was not necessary and simplifying the language.
They are even going as far as translating their work from English to Spanish, to make sure games are inclusive to every gamer in the community.
"I think its really healthy thing for them to do," she said. "I mean, I grew up playing games with my family and its a really good way for families to interact. "
Quinn wants to extend that invitation by inviting everyone to go online to tricityareagaming.org. You can also check them out on Facebook for their upcoming events.