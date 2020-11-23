Non-profit collects over 700 pairs of shoes for foster kids

TRI-CITIES, WA - A local non-profit is providing shoes for foster kids as Christmas approaches.
Mo's Place is a non-profit in the Tri-Cities. With the help of community members, they collected between 700 and 800 shoes for foster kids in our communities.
The co-founder of the non-profit and an active foster parent, Jenn said foster families tend to have a lot of toys at their homes in general.
"As much as that kind of stuff is fantastic for our kiddos development mentally, there is something about a new pair of shoes, even as not a foster child, you love to get a new pair of shoes and put them on," Jenn said.
She said they are a bit of a confidence builder. Instead of doing toys, "we decided that shoes would be a really good way to go."
Jenn said a lot of kids who come into foster care tend to never have a new pair of shoes. They usually end up with a lot of hand-me-downs.
"And as foster families, we buy new shoes all the time. But sometimes, you know, we are particular about our budgets, or, you know, we can't buy $175 shoes," Jenn said. "So, there are some really cool shoes in here contributed by our community."
There's Jordan's, Air Force 1's and Yeezy's.
"There is some big confidence boosters in here from some kiddos, and we cannot wait to distribute them," Jenn said.
They are no longer accepting shoe donations, but if you would like to learn more information about the non-profit and upcoming events, you can go to their Facebook page at facebook.com/mosplace509/.