Non-profit funds Pasco Farmers Market program to help vendors and community members

PASCO, WA - Organizers at the Pasco Farmers Market received $21,000 to help vendors and community members in need.
A new fund from the Group Health Foundation will help vendors at the Pasco Farmers Market grow their operations and, in return, help feed people in our community.
So farm the program has helped between twelve to fifteen vendors.
The money is spend on farmer's produce to offset lost revenue because of COVID.
Then, market organizers decided to give half of their food to Downtown Pasco Development Authority's kitchen clients and the other half to the 21st Century Community Learning Center in Pasco.
Karson Taylor with the learning center said their program is for families. However, staff knows there is a greater need in the community so they expanded their services.
"So we made easy access and it is really important to feed yourself with health nutritionists," Taylor said.
Taylor said the learning center will give the free food to whoever comes and asks for it. She said people do not have to worry about going out to get food in areas where there's a higher risk of exposing themselves to the virus.
The new program started in late July. The goal is to help three vendors per week until the end of the market season.