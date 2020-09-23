Non-profit raises $114K in virtual live action

KENNEWICK, WA - Every year, The Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia gives out thousands of books to kids. Last year, they gave out over 30,000 books across the community. This year, they are hoping to do even more than that.
On September 11th, The Children's Reading Foundation had a virtual live auction on Facebook that allowed people to bid on items.
"And then people would text in on the comment section and because it has their name right their underneath. Then, they would say, you know, Elizabeth Barnes, $1,200. And that is how we actually kept track of the bidding. It was all done virtually," Elizabeth Barnes with the reading foundation said.
Elizabeth said people were able to participate through the comment section on Facebook live.
"It was so fun," she said. "It was very exciting."
People had the option of buying a table sponsorship where they received food, wine and beer from their major sponsors.
"And they would take it to their home, and they could either have a couple sponsorship or it is just them and their partner or a friend. If they felt comfortable, they could do a larger group, so we had tables of eight," Elizabeth said.
She said some people would even meet and have a viewing party.
"You know people that were comfortable with maybe the Covid-19 bubble. They would get together and say, 'O.K., we really want to go for the Walla Walla weekend trip. Let's put our money together,'" Elizabeth said.
The Children's Reading Foundation made over $114,000 in the "Books and Vines" virtual fundraiser.
"Everything in our live auction went for double, that is fair market value. Which is amazing, absolutely amazing. People were really excited, really into it. People were very supportive of each other in the text that were like, 'Come on Bill. You can do it. Go $500 more.' It was so exciting," Elizabeth said.
All the proceeds will go to support the foundation's mission.
"So, we are providing books and tools and resources to really our most vulnerable children of families across Benton and Franklin counties for the rest of the year," Elizabeth said.
She said the virtual fundraiser would not have been possible without the support of Numerica Credit Union, Bechtel, Amentum, Gesa Credit Union, Sun Pacific Energy, Focal Point Marketing, Copiers Northwest and Bookwalter Winery.
Elizabeth wants to remind you that reading 20 minutes a day with a child is the biggest impact you can have on their life.
Fore more ways to be involved with the reading foundation, you can go to their website at www.readingfoundation.org/.