YAKIMA, Wash - An officer is recovering after being shot overnight near first and E street.
What exactly happened is not clear, however investigators say an officer was shot in the ankle and was taken to the hospital.
A suspect was shot twice in the head but kept running. Police used a patrol vehicle to stop him.
The suspect was taken to Harborview hospital in Seattle for treatment.
Yakima Valley special investigations has taken over the investigation.
Tri-Cities detectives are also headed to the scene to assist.