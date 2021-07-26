YAKIMA, Wash - An officer is recovering after being shot overnight near first and E street. 

YAKIMA, Wash - An officer is recovering after being shot overnight near first and E street. 

What exactly happened is not clear, however investigators say an officer was shot in the ankle and was taken to the hospital. 

A suspect was shot twice in the head but kept running. Police used a patrol vehicle to stop him. 

The suspect was taken to Harborview hospital in Seattle for treatment. 

Yakima Valley special investigations has taken over the investigation. 

Tri-Cities detectives are also headed to the scene to assist. 

Tags