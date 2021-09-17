One dead after Kennewick downtown shooting

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police are investigating a shooting that killed one person in Downtown Kennewick overnight.
Kennewick Police say there are not many details about the shooting, right now, but what we do know is, that the shooting happened on September 16 around 9:30 p.m.
Officers say that they got a call about a weapons complaint on Washington and 2nd St. in Downtown Kennewick.
When they got to the scene that is when they found one person who had died.
Second Avenue and Third Avenue are blocked off right now as police investigate and they expect to still be on scene for the next few hours.
Officer Jesus Conteras with KPD said they believe there is no threat to the public at this time.