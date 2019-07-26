UPDATE:
KENNEWICK, WA - One person is dead and three others were transported to local hospitals after Friday night's shooting, Kennewick Police say.
Police responded to reports of gunshots at Eastgate Park around 8 p.m. on July 26, where they found 29-year-old Armando Rodriguez-Willis dead, and three other victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Police say this appears to be a gang-related shooting. This is still an ongoing investigation.
Detectives are asking the public and any witnesses to contact non-emergency dispatch at 628-0333 with information pertaining to this investigation.
