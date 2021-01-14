Oregon couple turns repurposed furniture passion into business

KENNEWICK, WA - An Oregon couple has taken their passion for repurposed furniture and turned it into a business.
For new Kennewick business owners, Wendy and Travis Howell, it started as a passion of repurposed furniture in their garage, then they took it a step further.
"Went from that store to then, three other stores. Then, COVID hit. It shut us down in Oregon. And, I thought, well, I just have to continue to do what I love, so we open our garage and just binged it out," Wendy said.
Then, they decided to move to the Tri-Cities to be with family and build a home.
"And I thought, well, is it time to reopen here in Washington. We started walking through downtown Kennewick. We fell in love. Well, let's do it again," Wendy said.
Owners of "Chic & Unique Furniture" said downtown Kennewick reminds them of a "Hallmark town."
"I love Hallmark. It reminds me of a Hallmark town. So, here we are," Wendy said.
They offer personal gifts, jewelry, pillows, decor and repurposed furniture.
"But, we love to have a little bit of everything and I know it sounds strange. If you look on this wall over here, we offer kind of the rustic farm style. Over here, we have a little bit of the bow field, a little bit of vintage. We try to mix it up a little bit," Wendy said.
During these difficult and challenging times, Wendy wants to encourage everyone to support locals as much as you can.
"But, I think people are. It has been an amazing response. People have been so supportive and encouraging. All of us local businesses are trying to work really closely together," Wendy said.
Chic & Unique Furniture is located at 318 West Kennewick Ave. If you see something you like, you can send a private message on Facebook for curbside pick-up. If a senior citizen wants to come in before or after hours, they allow that too. For more information, you can go to their Facebook page at @chicuniquefurniture.