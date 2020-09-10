Owners of Walla Walla Indian Cuisine bring new restaurant to Kennewick

Weather Alert

...INCREASING SMOKE AND HAZY... A CHANGE FROM THE CURRENT EASTERLY WIND PATTERN TO A WESTERLY WIND WILL TAKE PLACE LATE TODAY AND PERSIST THROUGH THE WEEKEND. THIS WILL BEGIN TO TRANSPORT SMOKE FROM THE LARGE FIRES WEST OF THE CASCADES ACROSS EASTERN OREGON AND WASHINGTON THIS AFTERNOON AND OVERNIGHT. THE COMBINATION OF LIGHT SURFACE WINDS AND NIGHT TIME INVERSIONS WILL TEND TO TRAP SMOKE NEAR THE SURFACE. AIR QUALITY IS EXPECTED TO DETERIORATE AND COULD BECOME UNHEALTHY OR EVEN HAZARDOUS IN SOME AREAS THROUGH THE WEEKEND. CENTRAL OREGON IS MOST LIKELY TO BE IMPACTED DUE TO THE CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE FIRES.