BURBANK,WA- Pacific Power is reporting over 1, 166 residents in the Burbank area are without power.
Walla Walla Fire District #5 is investigating the source of the power outage.
Chief Mike Wickstrom said fire crews are investigating near the the Two Rivers School Road for a possible vehicle hitting a power pole and possibly blowing a transformer.
Crews will be investigating. Pacific Power says reports came in as early as 7 p.m. and estimates power to come back on by 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
To report an outage go to https://www.pacificpower.net/outages-safety.html.
This is a developing story.