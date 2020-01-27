YAKIMA,WA- Pacific Power is responding to over 1,500 customers reporting a power outage surround the Yakima Valley College.
Local law enforcement and fire departments responding to a transformer on Chestnut Ave. for a blown transformer.
Officials have not linked the blown transformer to the power outage at this time.
Pacific Power is still investigating the cause.
The company estimates power to be restored by 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
For more information or outage updates go to www.pacificpower.net/outages-safety.