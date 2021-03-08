KENNEWICK, WA - One Kennewick party store owner decided to collaborate with another store owner to make ends meet during the pandemic.
The owner of La Piñata Payaso said she has not received any type of government help for COVID-19 relief, but collaborating with another store has really made a difference. Josefina Cardenas, the owner, said making piñatas brings her happiness.
For over a decade, Cardenas has been making piñatas for a living. She started at a yard sale with only $200.
"I started there I got my post, at seven months, I said I was in for something big, because people would come looking for me," Cardenas said.
Each piñata starts with the design.
"I look first. I am always looking on the internet. I only look at it and very quickly, I can make it. Well, obviously, you know how you see it and I make it the size it needs to be," Cardenas said.
She said she already knows the measurements from her years of experience.
"You cut the cardboard, you cut the base. Then my employee does both parts and she finishes it. She leaves it ready so that i can start working," Cardenas said.
For the bottom of the piñata to look like the way it does, she uses paste.
"The paste can be made with sand and water. That is what helps me with the base. I do it like this and let it dry for half a day or four hours. I do it the day before," Cardenas said.
The next day, all she does is sprays the piñata with glue and cuts more paper, if needed.
"I have paper cut, pieces cut. It helps me. If I were to do a pinata like this, it would be a little more work. But, since I am working with days in advance, with one thing or another, it helps," Cardenas said.
This boot piñata could be cut and stapled together in about 30 to 40 minutes. To decorate it, it takes another 20 to 25 minutes. The total time it takes to make this piñata takes about an hour. However, not all piñatas take the same amount of time.
"It depends on the job, it depends on the spikes, like the other one I showed you, that one takes a lot of work. To put everything in place, it takes so much more work. And this one is one of the easier ones," Cardenas said.
Each piñata cost an average of $50. If you want a free piñata, check here on how to get one.