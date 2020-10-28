Pasco family escapes early morning mobile home fire

PASCO, WA - A mobile home in Pasco caught on fire while a family was sleeping inside.

Four people were sleeping inside a LakeView Mobile Home when it caught fire on October 28 around 2:30 a.m. in Pasco.

The family of four, a father, mother and two kids are safe.

Pasco police said the fire started in the breaker box moved to the wall and into the ceiling.

Mobile home owner, Jose Ruben-Urtiz said he did not see the fire at first, he smelled it.

Jose said he was woken up by a loud noise and then woke his family. It was then, he looked outside and then saw the flames.

After his family was safe, his daughter called 911.

Before police and fire crews arrived, Jose was using the water hose to try and put the fire out. He said he is thankful his family is complete.

"It was scary, because my family is first. Before everything, my family is first. That is why I took my family out first and then, I'll figure out everything else later," Jose said.

Jose said he is grateful for the firefighters, the police and their fast response.

Police said the family will spend the night at a hotel.

The home has minor damages and police said the family should be able to move back home by the beginning of next week.