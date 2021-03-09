Pasco Farmer's Market & Peanuts Park starts construction

PASCO, WA - Two major projects in Downtown Pasco are under way for renovations.
The Peanuts Park and Pasco Farmers Market renovation project is a $5.8M project for the City of Pasco.
Pasco city leaders say they cannot wait for you to see the new improvements.
"It's really going to bring a lot of energy to downtown. It is great to just see shovels in the dirt and movement. This is going to be a great cornerstone project to go along with the Lewis Street Overpass Project which is going to be starting in the next couple of months as well," Zach Ratkai, the administrative and community services director for the City of Pasco, said.
Construction started on March 8th. First off, the farmers market pavilions will be updated with a new pavilion put in between them. This will help improve visibility and safety.
"Make it a safer space for people to hang out in and really improve a lot of the security that we see here too," Ratkai said.
The project also includes taking out the parking area to make it more like a plaza. Instead, they are adding spaces for public art and performing stages. There will also have hook-ups for food trucks.
"We'll have permanent installations for my favorite event here at the plaza, Food Truck Friday," Ratkai said.
The City of Pasco is also working with Downtown Pasco Development Authority to find an alternative location for the farmers market and other events this summer.
"But, we are working to maintain that event in the center Pasco in someplace. That will be determined at a later date," Ratkai said.
The project is expected to be finished by early November. Ratkai encourages you to come out and take a look anytime during the process.
"Hope that everyone in the Tri-Cities can down and join us and enjoy downtown for many decades to come," Ratkai said.
Their official groundbreaking will be on March 19th at 2 p.m at Downtown Pasco.