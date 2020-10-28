Pasco firefighter dedicates his life to saving others

PASCO, WA - Today is National First Responders Day. A day to honor the men and women who act quickly and help us when an emergency is at hand.

Capt. Ken Meyers with the Pasco Fire Department got into the fire service through an ad in the newspaper more than thirty-five years ago. He said the fire department was advertising for firefighters.

Capt. Meyers was always interested in helping people. He said he did that a lot just on his own. He took the test to become a firefighter, applied, scored well and then got hired.

He said there is no job that provides the variety of things like the fire services does.

"Every call could be different from the last and it is that that keeps you going. What's next? What can I learn? What can I do better? What can I help with? It keeps driving you forward, you get better, better and better at your job," Capt. Meyers said. "And it is great. It makes you feel good."

If you are interested in becoming a first responder, Captain Meyers said the first thing you need is a good education.

It is not like it used to be when he first joined.

Capt. Meyers said it is very intelligent now. Everything they do has science behind it.

Capt. Meyers also recommends a good physical fitness. He said you have to be fit in order to do the job.