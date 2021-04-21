Pasco kindergarten class returning to in-person learning

PASCO, WA - April 21 is National Kindergarten Day. Students across our area are going back to school full-time.
On April 14, all elementary students in the Pasco School District came back to school. It was their first day of on-campus instruction.
Lindsay Bates is a kindergarten teacher at Livingston Elementary School in Pasco.
"I think the nice part about kindergarten is that it is their first experience with school. So, they have never actually had anything different, and so they are always full of joy, every day. Because everything is super new to them, and they think everything is awesome," Ms. Bates said.
She said her students are happy to experience things inside a classroom like art and PE, because they have only been doing it on Zoom.
"So, they came with their first art project yesterday, they were ecstatic and same with PE. You would have thought running outside was like the best thing they have ever done in their lives," she said.
As a kindergarten teacher, Ms. Bates said because wearing face coverings, she knows she needs to speak clearly and really enunciate everything, since it is a critical part of learning.
"Sometimes, in certain conditions, we can wear, even though we are six feet apart, and I have my shield on and then the black cloth, I can show them and enunciate and then put everything back on. Then, they can repeat back," she said.
Ms. Bates said showing the kids how to pronounce words like this has not been an issue. After repeating it a few times, the students catch on. She also said she is surprised to see how well-behaved everyone has been.
"I will say, and I think most teachers will say that when you get the kids in a classroom. They are more well-behaved, then usual, as a school and certainly in my class there has not been nearly as much behavioral issues as usual, because I think everyone is just so grateful to see each other. It was something that we all took for granted," she said.
Ms. Bates said overall, the transition from Zoom to in-person learning has been smooth.
"And I even told my husband, I will never complain about another regular school year again," she said.
Ms. Bates said even though it has been challenging, she is excited to be there and can tell her kids are too.