PASCO, WA - A true Tri-Citian whose roots run deep in eastern Washington is about to embark on a new adventure. The longest-sitting Pasco mayor, Matt Watkins, is stepping away from public service and his nearly three decades working at Hanford.
"Three months left. I can't believe it's going to be 16 years when December rolls around," said Watkins.
Sixteen years on Pasco City Council and mayor since 2010. In a word, Watkins said moving on is "bittersweet."
"I've ran across a lot of people in this community that are very proud to be Pasco citizens and Tri-Citians. To be able to share in that and sometimes lead that has been, frankly, the most rewarding experience in my life," said Watkins.
It's not all ribbon cuttings and council meetings, though. Mayor Watkins said the biggest challenge but one he's most proud of was working through an ACLU lawsuit a few years ago. The changes in how Pasco citizens vote, he says, put the city city in a better place.
He also says making changes is something any of us can do.
"The barrier for entry to actually make an influence, an impact in your community is a little bit lower than some people think sometimes. Just a little bit of perseverance and showing up to meetings and having a cause that you're interested in, in this community you can get some things done," said Watkins.
Now, with the countdown on to his final council meeting as a member he has big plans for the next few years.
"I need to go see the world. I need to become a better world citizen so that I might be able to come home and be a better American citizen," said Watkins.
Watkins is going on a two-year world tour starting New Year's Eve in Singapore. You can follow along with his adventures on his blog: www.mattwatkins.org/blog