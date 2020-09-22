Pasco Police raises breast cancer awareness

PASCO, WA - A local police department is participating in the Pink Patch Project to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.
This is the fourth year the Pasco Police Department is joining the Pink Patch Project. This year, they have a newly designed pink patch. Unlike years before, the new design matches their police patch.
"So, what we are proud to do is we are able to partner with our local community and able to support the Tri-City Cancer Center," Ofc. Jeffery Cobb with the Pasco Police Department said.
For the past four years, Ofc. Cobb said they have been able to raise over $6,000 with the help of their local community.
"And what that money goes to, instead of going to some large national organization, we are able to help the Tri-Cities Cancer Center and support people in our local community help pay for monographs, help pay for education and also treatment programs," Ofc. Cobb said.
This program reaches over 500 different safety agencies across the world, including France, Spain and Canada.
"Pasco Police Department is one of the first public agencies in 2017 to join and now has over 17 agencies in the state of Washington," Ofc. Cobb said.
Officers can also voluntarily purchase these patches. They pay to have them put on and removed from their uniforms. Officers will be wearing them for the last week of September through the first week of November.
"The best part about this is not just raising money, it is about being able to humanize police officers to support our community who supports of so much in the Tri-Cities," Ofc. Cobb said.
Cobb said it is also a great conversation starter. If you see a police officer with a pink patch, he said feel free to go up to them and ask questions about it.
"So, we can help to know you," Ofc. Cobb said.
If you want a pink patch, you can go to their website to order one at www.etsy.com.