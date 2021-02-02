Pasco Resident Creates a Free Library in Her Front Yard

PASCO, WA - A Pasco resident, Juanita de Luna, created her very own library stationed in her front yard since the pandemic started in March.
The Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia donates 200 books to her a year.
"I'm a former teacher and nurse with a love for reading," says de Luna.
The library includes books for all ages, including adults, which are free of charge and residents can take as many as they would like. She also sews masks to give away with both children and adult sizes.
"I think God inspired me to do this," says de Luna.
Her inspiration was fueled by a desire to give back to the community in seeing how children weren't in school and also needed masks.
The library isn't exclusive to only Pasco neighbors, but to anyone who wants to come. The books are also covered in plastic and cleaned to ensure COVID-safety.
You can go to her outdoor library any time of day on Palmyra Drive in Pasco. Books can run out quickly.