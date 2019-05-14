PASCO, WA - The Pasco School District Board of Directors decided at their meeting Tuesday night to name the District's new middle school after Ray Reynolds, a military veteran and a longtime educator in the Pasco School District.

Reynolds attended Pasco High School in 1945 before moving to Idaho for further education. Reynolds eventually joined the Army and served in the Korean War. Reynolds continued his service in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1953 to 1987, when he retired as a Major General.

Reynolds attended college at Kansas State University, where he played football and basketball. In the years following the Korean War, Reynolds attended the University of Montana, before graduating from Eastern Washington College (now Eastern Washington University).

From 1955 to 1961, Reynolds served on the Washington State Patrol, and from 1961 to 1968 he taught and coached at Eastern Washington College. In 1968, Reynolds began his tenure with the Pasco School District, and over the next three decades, he served the District in the following capacities: teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, and Director of Secondary Education. Reynolds retired from Pasco School District in 1999.

A joint groundbreaking ceremony for Columbia River Elementary and Reynolds Middle School will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. at the construction site of the two new schools at 9011 Burns Road, near the intersection of Springer Lane and Burns Road.Both schools will open for students in the 2020-21 school year.