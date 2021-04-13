Pause on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine; What this means for Benton and Franklin Counties

Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust is expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility from blowing dust. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will occur mostly in areas near freshly plowed fields. Winds will be from the northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. These winds may cause driving difficulty, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. &&