Pause on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine; What this means for Benton and Franklin Counties

WASHINGTON - Nearly 7 million people have already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but the federal government is recommending stopping the vaccine after 6 women reported severe cases of blood clots. One of them died from it. The women ranged in age from 18 to 48 years old.
According to the Benton and Franklin County Health District, they have administered 7,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to community members of Benton and Franklin counties. At a media briefing with the Washington State Department of Health, Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said what happened to the women is unfortunate, but this does not mean it is an official side effect of the vaccine, but rather a rare one.
"These six women had blood clots along with a condition called thrombocytopenia which is a low platelet count in the blood, a very rare occurrence." Says Washington State Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah.
Shah says a person has a less than one in a million chance of suffering this side effect.
"For example, for women, the risk of getting a blood clot from the birth control pill is five hundred to one thousand out of 1 million chances, so you're more likely to get a blood clot from the birth control pill." Shah says.
If you were vaccinated three weeks or a month ago, you don't have to worry because the risk of something serious happening is very low. But, if you were vaccinated less than three weeks ago, you should monitor for any symptoms such as very bad headaches, abdominal pain and leg pain. If you have any of these symptoms, you should call your provider.
Doctors want to remind you that this type of blood clot in conjunction with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine cannot be treated with the drug Heprin, because it could make the symptoms worse.
According to Dr. Shah, they are taking this pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to figure out how to tell doctors how to properly treat and administer this vaccine. They are hopeful that this pause is temporary.
In addition, some people in the community who have already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are reacting to this news, like Martin Valadez who says he still feels confident with the vaccine.
"I felt great after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Nothing wrong. No symptoms. In fact, a few days later, I ran a 10k and I felt great." Valadez says.
If you have an appointment for Johnson and Johnson, be sure to check with your provider. Vaccine sites will give you Pfizer or Moderna instead.