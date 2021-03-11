YAKIMA, WA - With little to no people traveling because of the pandemic, pet overnight stays have significantly dropped, which caused major budget cuts and reduced staff hours at Little Paws Pet Resort.
"We're just not spending the money on anything else outside of the necessities, you just do what you can do to limp along, and I refuse to just give up," said owner, Debbie Ehrhardt.
But, they do see about 30 pets daily for daycare. Ehrhardt said they wouldn't be here right now without the pet daycare income.
She said she's thankful for her loyal customers and does everything she can to make their dogs feel at home.
"I mean these are people's kids so that's we cater to, we love them like they do and we want to make sure they are happy here as they are anywhere else," said Ehrhardt.
Ehrhardt said she hopes this spring and summer will bring in more overnight pets so she doesn't have to worry about payroll or buying supplies.
Dogs can enjoy the benefits of daycare and overnight care without cages. They can just be dogs and play with each other freely.
"We have a lot of dogs that just come tearing in here cause they just can't wait to get back there and play," said Ehrhardt.
The Little Paws Pet Resort also accepts cats but they can't roam freely unless they are from the same family.
The Little Paws Pet Resort offers dog training and grooming, book online.