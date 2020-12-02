PetSmart is still looking for stuffed animals donations

KENNEWICK, WA - The pandemic has increased the need for many things and PetSmart is wanting to help bring cheer to local children.
PetSmart of Kennewick is looking for more help to brighten the holidays for thousands of children and their families in our communities.
Normally, the Tri-Cities Americans has an even called the "Teddy Bear Toss." Toys for Tots receives thousands of stuffed animals from this event to give out to kids. Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, that will not happen this year.
PetSmart is now working on other wars to spread Christmas joy. This year, they are selling $5 teddy bears that can you buy and then turn around to donate. They will be distributed to Toy for Tots.
"We have our Bliss, Lucky, Wish, Happy, Chance and June," Brianna Caumel with PetSmart said.
All the toys will stay local, which means they will be given out to kids in our communities.
"I can't explain how much happiness it brings me when you guys donate little toys like this to local children. It is just a small price to bring so much happiness to others. It is a simple way to give back to local children," Caumel said.
Dallon Rindlisbacher with PetSmart said there are kids in our communities that might be struggling during these times.
"So, it is important to us to be a part of the community that helps and inspires everyone else in the community to help build everybody up as a whole," Rindlisbacher said. "This our way of showing that we care."
Once the need is filled, the leftovers will be distributed to local fire and police departments. So, they can give out these toys during times of crisis.
"For many children in the Tri-Cities that aren't getting a lot of toys, they will love toys that are just $5. It will make their day. Especially during a pandemic, the little kids do not know," Caumel said.
On top of that, ten percent of the sale of the toys also go to PetSmart charity.
"It's kind of double-dipping. Wonderful thing you can do here in the Tri-Cities," Tammy Falkner with PetSmart said.
This year, PetSmart has a goal of getting 2,500 teddy bears donated. Right now, they have about a thousand. Staff said they could use your help between now and Christmas.