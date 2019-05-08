Playground of Dreams Remodel Officially Breaks Ground

TRI-CITIES, WA - The second phase of the Toyota of Tri-Cities' Playground of Dreams officially broke ground Wednesday. This new phase will double the size of the original playground, which has been closed for about a month for the remodel. The second phase remodel is expected to reopen before school gets out for summer.

Toyota of Tri-Cities representative Porky Thompsen said the park remodel is partially due to how fast the Tri-Cities is growing.

"I think we are going to phase 2; there's going to be a phase 3 and there'll probably be a phase 4 and 5 and just keep going because this community is growing," Thompsen said.

The final completion of the entire park is still up in the air as the City waits on funding for the purchase and installation of the park's final part: the zip line and climbing feature.

The City of Kennewick budgeted $325,000 for this project but is still working to raise about $117,000.

More information on donating can be found at the city of Kennewick's website.