KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating after a fatal shooting a a park Friday night.
It happened just before 8:00 p.m. at Eastgate Park on 10th Avenue. Police say one person is dead and three others were taken to area hospials.
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are also helping in the investigation, but details are still limited.
Witnesses tell police they saw a car speeding away from the scene.
Officers will be on scene investigating overnight.
If you have any information call 628-0333.