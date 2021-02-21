UPDATE: 11:40PM
Pasco Police say that Mateo has been located, and his older brother Andres has been arrested for kidnapping. They say more information will be released Monday.
ORIGINAL STORY:
PASCO, WA-
According to Pasco Police, around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, six-year-old Mateo Gordillo was reported to have been kidnapped by 16-year-old Andres Gordillo from his home on N Wehe Ave.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Andres for kidnapping and a missing person status entered for Mateo.
Pasco Police say more information will be posted when available.
If you have any information about the location of Mateo or Andres, please call 509-628-0333 and reference Pasco Police Case #21-04885.