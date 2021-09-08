TRI-CITIES,WA- The air quality alert in Yakima has been extended again until Thursday at 11pm.
The Schneider Springs fire continues to burn causing poor to hazardous air quality for Yakima county.
Haze from that fire is wide spread across the rest of the forecast area for the next few days.
Thursday will be another warm day but following into the weekend there is a significant cool down coming.
Thursday evening there is a system moving into the area brining the chance of thunderstorms to north eastern Oregon.
The rainfall will mainly be isolated to central and north eastern Oregon but Friday there could be more widespread rainfall across the area.
Unfortunately the rain will not help the Schneider springs fire at all, this system will not bring any significant moisture to the Yakima area.
With this system we could see lightning strikes pop up in Oregon, therefore we have a fire weather watch in place Thursday through Friday.
Weather through the long term looks calm as of now with lower temperatures sitting in the upper 70's to low 80's all next week.