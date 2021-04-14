Prepping for National Garden Day

KENNEWICK, WA - April 14 is National Garden Day. It is the time to get your own garden started.
The mission of the Master Gardener Foundation of Benton and Franklin Counties is to provide gardening education, advice and assistance to the public in our area.
To start a garden, Dennis Fife, the former president of the Master Gardener Foundation of Benton and Franklin counties said there's really only three things you need.
"Sun, water and soil," Fife said. "So, I recommend any gardener that wants to get started just go out and do it. Just do it. Don't worry about being a failure, because you will learn through your experiences."
Once you have good soil, Fife said each plant is a little different.
"There's a lot of things you need to understand like the cold plants. They can tolerate the cold. They can be planted now, like the cabbage and broccoli, radishes and so forth," he said.
There are plants that really need the warmth.
"So, like tomatoes you usually don't plant them until around Mother's Day or peppers and those kinds of things," he said.
He said those are the most popular plants in our area. He also said planting your own produce has more nutrients, because you can let them mature fully.
"Homegrown tomatoes are so much better than what you can buy in the store. In the store, they usually probably pick them before they are quite right," he said.
It may not be cheaper, "but yet, you have much better flavor, more nutrients, and the things that you do and it is much more satisfying," he said.
He said they are excited about the Master Gardener program and the success they have had so far with helping people understand how to grow things.
The Master Gardeners are also having a plant sale April 28 through May 2. For more information on that, you can click here. For more information on how to get started with your garden, you can call their office at (509)735-3551.