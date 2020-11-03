Protect Your Pooch from the Cold

Frostbite, peeled paws, and substantial weight loss are just a few consequences of not properly taking care of your pets during the colder months.
"It’s really hard to see, we have had animals that are so emaciated, they just don’t have any weight to them, except for their bones and their skin," Said The Yakima Humane Society Spay and Neuter Clinic Manager, Kerstin Luisi, "The only thing that gets me through... is just knowing that they have finally come to help... and unfortunately there are more out there."
Luisi said she recommends any animal outside needs to have shelter with blankets or straw, plenty of food, and a heated water bowl.
She said animals can lose weight battling the cold if not properly fed. She said if the animal stays outside, to be sure there are dry areas for them to walk or sit.
If you see a potential animal in need, call the Yakima Animal Control Complaint Hotline at (509) 575-6038.
An Animal Control Officer will arrive on scene and investigate if they need to take the animal to the Human Society.
He said that there are a lot of stray pets in Yakima. He said he looks for an animal without a collar, matted fur, and/or a dirty coat.
“I am an animal lover, that’s kind of why I do this,” said Yakima City Animal Control Officer, Anthony Diaz, “And that’s usually why I press hard on the person to make sure they get their dog taken care of, so that dog can still be in a warm safe place, especially during the cold weather.”
Diaz said colder weather means less visibility and a higher chance of animals not finding their way back home if lost.
He said if you do lose your dog this winter, to hang a dirty shirt or towel in the front yard so they can smell their way back home. Luisi said she highly recommends getting your pet microchipped in case they do get lost so that Animal Control or the Human Society can find you.