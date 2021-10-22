Rainy Fri-YAY ahead of us and more rain for the weekend

Today in Tri-Cities, southwest winds 8-15 mph. Rain will be between a quarter and half an inch. In Yakima, rain will be between a quarter and half an inch. Rainfall could be heavy at times an mostly occur before 11am
Today through Sunday, the latest radar demonstrates a band of light to moderate rain moving eastward of Cascades. Rain will taper off this evening with another upper level impulse coming into the area on Saturday. This will then spread more spotty rain.
A stronger shortwave coming Sunday will give us lots more rainfall across the region. A significant hazardous threat might be along the Blue Foothills, Grande Ronde Valley, and central Oregon.
The southeasterly pressure gradient could give us some strong winds at the base of the Blues. Sunday evening rain will taper off again.
Come Monday through Thursday, a series of multiple systems will continue the rain showers! Low pressure system will give us more showers Monday and Tuesday.
Because of the several storms we will be experiencing across our region, moderate to heavy rain will come over the Cascade crest and Blue Mountains and might give us some small streams and creeks. Minor debris flows and rock slides are possible in recent burn areas.